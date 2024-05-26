Over the course of the Spring Bank Holiday weekend (May 25 to May 27), the force is working as part of a national campaign from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) called Project Apex.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We may have the ‘typical’ bank holiday weather, but we are still seeing an influx of motorbikes on our roads across this three-day weekend.

“Once again, we are increasing the number of officers that we have on patrol on marked and unmarked police bikes in North Yorkshire.

“Many motorcyclists will have heard the common phrase of ‘sorry mate, I didn’t see you’ from other motorists after their vehicles have pulled out in front of them, bringing the rider to a rapid halt.

“Our officers, staff and police volunteers will be trying to prevent any further incidents of this type across this long weekend.

“From Scarborough to Settle and Stokesley to Selby we will be out in force with our partnership trailer, police motorbikes and cars.

“The main aim of the operation is to engage with motorcyclists, but we will also have a close eye on the road network and if we encounter motorists having a clear lack of respect for the law we will deal with this appropriately.”