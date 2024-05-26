A man has been released by firefighters after being stuck in a lift in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a residential property in Fewster Way at around 8pm last night (Saturday, May 25).
A spokesperson for the service said: “York crews responded to one person stuck in a lift at a residential property.
“One male was released using small tools and lift keys.”
