A man has been released by firefighters after being stuck in a lift in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a residential property in Fewster Way at around 8pm last night (Saturday, May 25).

A spokesperson for the service said: “York crews responded to one person stuck in a lift at a residential property.

“One male was released using small tools and lift keys.”