Two vehicles have crashed in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Boroughbridge Road in Bridge Hewick near Ripon at around 7pm last night (Saturday, May 25).
A spokesperson for the service said: “Boroughbridge crews assisted police with making the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision safe.
“All persons were out on arrival and in the hands of ambulance services.
"Fire crews made vehicles safe and cleared fuel leakage using drizzit pads.”
