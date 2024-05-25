Luke Charters, the Labour Party selection for York Outer, spoke at a rally at New Earswick Bowls Club in Huntington Road today (Saturday, May 25).

The event took place a few hundred metres from Huntington School, where Mr Charters attended, and he said his son is named after an inspirational educator who still teaches there.

Luke Charters said: “I am proud to be standing as the Labour Parliamentary candidate for York Outer.

“As a local dad, I am running to be your MP.

“I grew up in York, having lived across the constituency in Haxby, Strensall and Osbaldwick.

“People talk about a digital campaign and leaflets, but it’s that personal touch which shows its effectiveness as well.

“I want to be out knocking on the doors all the time.”

The campaign event was attended by David Skaith, recently elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire in the new combined authority, Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central and Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council.

The new combined authority Mayor and York Central MP each spoke at Mr Charters' campaign launch (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Luke Charters said: “I attended Huntington School which gave me the confidence to apply and go to Oxford University, and to have a career at the Bank of England.

“Indeed, education was one of the greatest achievements of the last Labour government, my education and achievements are testament to that.

“I’m proud that last week Keir Starmer unveiled his plan to bring in 6,500 new teachers into schools.

“The last Labour government transformed education.

“We did it once, we’ll do it again - with your help.”

“This calendar year our amazing Labour volunteers have spoken to 8,000 residents of York Outer and we look forward to speaking to thousands more over the next couple of weeks.”

David Skaith said: “Luke’s got a family here and really wants to make the change for York Outer that we so desperately need.

“People don’t want to see fancy social media, they want to see people on their doorstep, speaking to them, so they can connect with that individual.”

The constituency seat for York Outer is held by Conservative MP Julian Sturdy.

Other named candidates for the seat in the General Election taking place on July 4 are:

Andrew Hollyer – Liberal Democrats

Michael Kearney – Green Party