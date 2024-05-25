Emergency crews have been called to a car that was smoking on a motorway in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the southbound A1(M) between junctions 44, where it meets the A64, and junction 43, at around 2.15pm today (May 25).
A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews from Tadcaster attended reports of a vehicle emitting smoke.
“Upon further investigation by crews it was discovered that the smoke was due to a blown turbo, crews went on to cool the engine department using one hose reel jet and ensured the safety of the vehicle.”
