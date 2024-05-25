York Archaeology ran the ‘Archaeology on Prescription’ day today (Saturday, May 25) just inside the city walls at the edge of Long Close Lane in Walmgate.

It is on the site of what was once Willow Street, a residential street during the Victorian age, and a missing 13th century church, St Peter in the Willows, which fell out of use in the reformation era.

The project has been running since September 2021 and gives the participants the chance to get involved in a real-life archaeological dig.

Ian Milsted in front of some of the artefacts on display at the open day inside Walmgate Bar (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Ian Milsted, head of community engagement for York Archaeology, said: “The project uses archaeology to work with people from the NHS, and other local charities, as part of their mental health care.

“People are socially prescribed to this project to help with things like social isolation, self-confidence whilst learning new skills."

The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

On display were artefacts all dug by the participants on the programme in the Walmgate site.

The open day encourages families of participants and tourists to see some of the artefacts unearthed. (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Amongst the Roman beads and lead pipes were a Bronze age arrowhead and a Victorian clay pipe.

Ian said: “Our project runs in blocks of time and we’ve just come to the end of the Spring programme.

“We do three or four a year, partly to bring the participants’ families along to show what they’ve been doing, and also in part for tourists visiting York.

“But it’s also for the residents – we work quite closely with the community association near Walmgate where we dig.

“We’re sat in their community doing something so its good to be able to show them what that something is.

“Being by the wall is really helpful as the people walking along it come down and see what’s going on and get an archaeology lesson they weren’t expecting.”