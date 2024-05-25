The national meteorological service issued the thunderstorm warning from 12pm to 8pm for tomorrow (Sunday, May 26).

Yellow weather warning issued



Thunderstorms across parts of northern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and northeast Wales



Sunday 1200 - 2000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2024

It has forecast slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms and says this may cause flooding and disruption in places.

A yellow warning says to expect spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, as well as the possibility of delays where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

At midday today (May 25), the Environment Agency reported no flood warnings or alerts in the area of York but said that some river and sea levels are high.

The agency said the River Ouse level at Viking Recorder is currently falling but forecasted a rise to 1.27metres by 11.15pm on Sunday evening.

The top of the normal range at this site is 1.90metres.

The River Ouse level at York Foss Barrier is also falling currently to 6.50metres, below the top of its normal range of 7.9metres.