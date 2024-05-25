Four floors of the strucutre, 2 Low Ousegate, have been chosen by arts group Bombsquad for its exhibition, ‘Rise of the Vandals’, which opens on Saturday June 22, to raise funds for Safe and Sound Homes (SASH).

A year ago, Bombsquad took to the site for a project named ‘Educated Vandals’, raising £11,753 in aid of York Mind.

A spokesperson for Bombsquad said: “The exhibition will showcase an exhibition of retrospective and contemporary spray paint culture, graffiti, street art and public art and will feature three galleries, a cinema room, an art shop and live DJ’s.

“One floor will explore the history of Yorks graffiti scene to present day street art scene.

“Showcasing photography, video and press clippings from the exclusive archives of Keith Hopewell, alongside his new work.

“Works by renowned artist, James Jessop, will be exhibiting 18 substantial canvases covering three decades of his work from his personal archives.”

'Being involved in this event is a life-changing opportunity for our young people'





SASH is a youth homeless charity that offers emergency and longer-term housing to young people aged 16-25 who are facing homelessness across York, and North and East Yorkshire.

Aimee Harding, fundraising Officer at SASH said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been selected as Bombsquad’s chosen charity.

“Being involved in this event is a life-changing opportunity for our young people.

“As part of our SASH Enhancement Service, they are creating work for the event that will be showcased alongside world-renowned artists.

“Not only is it a fantastic experience for them but the vital funds raised from the event means SASH can help more young people in need who are facing homelessness.”

The Bombsquad spokesperson said: “The event will provide an interactive and engaging experience with opportunities for visitors to engage with artists, learn about an alternative history within our city and explore a wide selection of art and merchandise in our shop with proceeds going to SASH.

Entry to the event is free but a donation will be encouraged.

'Rise of the Vandals' exhibition opens on Saturday June 22 and 23 and is also open on June 28-30, then July 5-7 at 2 Low Ousegate, York. Opening times are 11am to 6pm.