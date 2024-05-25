Emergency crews have been called in after a car fire in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Green Lane at 10.25pm last night (May 24).

A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews from Acomb responded to a car fire near some residential properties.

“Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish.”