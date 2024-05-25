Latest traffic information from the agency says normal traffic conditions are expected between 12pm and 12.15pm.

Lane 2 has re-opened on the #A1M northbound between J51 #LeemingBar and J52 #Catterick in #NorthYorkshire.@NorthYorksFire have left scene.



Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed for recovery which is progressing well.



No significant delays are reported on approach. pic.twitter.com/52xWqbFMyf — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) May 25, 2024

A LORRY fire has closed two lanes of the northbound A1(M).

National Highways said a vehicle fire has affected the motorway northbound between junctions 51 and 52 this morning. (May 25)

The agency said the event is expected to clear between 9.15am and 9.30am this morning.

The #A1M northbound between J51 #LeemingBar and J52 #Catterick is now open.



The fire has been extinguished however, lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) remain closed whilst @NorthYorksFire monitor for safety.



No significant delays are reported on approach. pic.twitter.com/HavJr3CvDO

— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) May 25, 2024

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bedale, Northallerton and Richmond responded to a lorry on fire carrying non-hazardous materials, at around 5.30am.

The service said there were no injuries and the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson said crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

We will provide more information as we get it.