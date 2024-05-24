AN air ambulance was called to a man who had fallen in Malton earlier this afternoon (Friday).
The air ambulance, along with a road ambulance were called to Peasey Hill after the man fell.
A spokesperson said the man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by road ambulance with what was understood to be a broken leg and hip.
