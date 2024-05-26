‘Sepecat Jaguar XZ383’ has gone on display at the museum in Halifax Lane after being donated by the RAF.

The very same aircraft features in the RAF pilot’s logbook of museum guide Gary Fairhurst, who flew it nearly forty years ago.

Gary said: “In June 1983, after 38 months of flying training, I was selected to fly the single seat ground attack aircraft that was the Jaguar GR1.

“In November of 1985 my squadron deployed to Sardinia to undertake intensive air combat training.

“My logbook shows that on November 15th and 18th I flew XZ383, or "Alpha Fox" as it was known.

“Fast forward almost 38 years and that very same aircraft arrives at the Yorkshire Air Museum where I act as a volunteer guide, to be the latest addition to a growing and fabulous collection of aircraft.”

Fellow Yorkshire Air Museum guide Derek Earp accumulated more than 2,000 hours flying not only RAF Jaguars but Omani and Ecuadorian versions as well.

Derek Earp (l), pictured here during his career as an RAF pilot (Image: Yorkshire Air Museum)

Derek said: “I first flew XZ383 (AF) in March 1984 whilst serving on 14 Squadron at RAF Bruggen in Germany.

“During the following two years I flew the aircraft on numerous occasions.

"In September and October 1986 I was reunited with XZ383 when my unit swapped some of their Jaguar Mk1A aircraft for some older RAF Coltishall Mk1 aircraft.

“XZ 383 was one of these older aircraft.

“I then flew XZ383 on a detachment to Sardinia.

“Now to be reunited with an airframe that I actually flew brings back many memories, mostly good ones!”

Yorkshire Air Museum’s aviation conservation manager, Gary Hancock said: “‘Jaguar XZ383 is a great addition to our collection and one we’ve been after for around 15 years.

“We are particularly delighted to have volunteers who have flown it, as that adds to the story.

“Also, it’s almost 100 per cent complete, minus the bits the RAF had to remove, and that makes a huge difference.

“With this, our Cold War jet collection goes from strength to strength."