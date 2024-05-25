Star Pubs said they were looking for someone to take on the lease of The Royal Oak in the town's Market Place.

The pub, which holds around 100 people, was previously taken over last October.

The Royal Oak is described as a traditional style pub in excellent condition throughout.

There is a galley-style kitchen with full electric cooking facilities to deliver a traditional pub menu.

Externally, the pub has a beer garden with outdoor furnishings including barrels and benches for customer use. There is also a pergola with heaters and festoon lighting. A small car park is also located at the back of the pub.

The private accommodation is of a good size set over two floors and consists of bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, and lounge.

A spokesperson from Star Pubs, said: “We are looking for someone to take on the lease of The Royal Oak in Malton. In the meantime it will continue to trade under temporary management. It is a lovely characterful top quality pub in a fantastic location in the market square and would suit someone wanting to develop a strong food offering and host live sports and weekend entertainment. The pub also benefits from having a superb courtyard garden with heated pergola and festoon lighting, a carpark and living accommodation."

Anyone who wants to find out more about taking over The Royal Oak should call the recruitment team on 08085 949596.”

