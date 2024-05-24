Police say that they are urgently appealing for any sightings of Leland, 15, who is missing from Grewelthorpe, near Ripon.

A spokesperson said: "He was last seen on Thursday 23 May at about 4.30pm in Wetherby. It's believed he has since travelled elsewhere by bus.

"He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black and grey Berghaus tracksuit and black trainers."

If you see Leland, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 - or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number NYP-23052024-0365 when passing information.