AN urgent appeal has been launched for help to find a teenager missing in North Yorkshire.
Police say that they are urgently appealing for any sightings of Leland, 15, who is missing from Grewelthorpe, near Ripon.
A spokesperson said: "He was last seen on Thursday 23 May at about 4.30pm in Wetherby. It's believed he has since travelled elsewhere by bus.
"He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black and grey Berghaus tracksuit and black trainers."
If you see Leland, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 - or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number NYP-23052024-0365 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article