Malinka Malton Limited has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a licence to sell alcohol at the premises at 37 Commercial Street.

The proposed licensing hours are Friday and Saturday between 10am and 1am, Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm and Sunday 10am to 11pm.

The application also includes performances of dance on Friday and Saturday between 11pm and 1am, along with late night refreshment and recorded music during the same hours.

A further planning application has been made for change of use of the premises from cafe to restaurant with revised opening hours.

The plans include a replacement roof to single storey rear extension and formation of a raised decking area.

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding the licencing application must give notice in writing, by the end of June 6, to North Yorkshire Council Licensing Authority at Ryedale House, Old Malton Road, Malton YO17 7HH or by email to licensing.rye@northyorks.gov.uk