EMERGENCY crews have been called to an incident on a bridge in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.32pm today (May 24) to Cliff Bridge Terrace in Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Scarborough along with the aerial ladder platform responded to a report of a woman on the wrong side of bridge railings.
"Crews liaised with police on scene and tried to engage with her.
"The woman was brought down to the ground using the aerial ladder platform and left in the care of police officers."
