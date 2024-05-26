Three were dealt with by Bradford magistrates for offences in west Yorkshire.

Donna Flitcroft, 42, of Westfield Terrace, Tadcaster, was convicted of speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Walton near Tadcaster. She was fined £440, ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.

Melissa Pilling, 43, of Wetherby Road, Tadcaster, was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in Walton near Tadcaster. She was fined £660, ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs, and given six penalty points.

Thomas William Porter, 20, of West End Avenue, Appleton Roebuck, was convicted of driving without insurance in Burley. He was fined £440, ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Kiyomi Charise Turnbull, 33, of Farm View, Norton, was sentenced by Warrington magistrates. She was convicted of speeding at 42 mph in a 30 mph zone in Bunbury, Cheshire. She was fined £440, ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.