David Linsey, 76, of Dodsworth Avenue, off Malton Road, York, pleaded guilty to harassment and was given to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and made subject to a 12-month restraining order banning him from going to a named care home or into a named street. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Lewis Dawe, 22, of an address off Danebury Drive, Acomb, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst banned and driving without insurance on Boroughbridge Road, Acomb, and possession of cocaine. He was banned for 38 months.

Ryan Massa, 28, of Thoresby Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to theft of two knives from Barnitts and three charges of having knives in public. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and banned from Barnitts store for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.

Neil Needham, 36, of Scarborough Road, Norton, pleaded guilty to six thefts from BP Garage on Welham Road, Norton, two thefts from Tyke 2000 in Norton and one from R Yates & Sons of Malton, and was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. She was ordered to pay £115.27 compensation to BP Garage, £38.99 compensation to R Yates & Sons and £9.64 compensation to Tyke 2000.

Kirsty McInereney, 36, of Scarborough Road, Norton, was jailed for six weeks after she pleaded guilty to theft from R Yates & Son of Malton, four thefts from BP Garage, Welham Road, Norton, and a theft from Costcutters in Commercial Street, Norton.