With 30 plant stalls offering a vast selection of plants, and expert stallholders on hand to offer advice and recommendations, visitors will have the perfect opportunity to find unique additions to their gardens. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out, there will be something for everyone.

Throughout the day, our expert garden team will be hosting engaging talks and demonstrations within the stunning gardens of Scampston. These sessions are designed to provide valuable insights and practical tips on a variety of gardening topics.

In addition to the Plant Fair, guests are invited to explore the grandeur of Scampston Hall with guided tours available throughout the day. Discover the rich history and elegant architecture of this beautiful estate.

For those looking to relax and recharge, the Pantry Café will be serving an array of delicious food and refreshments. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy some local culinary delights. And the Gardens are open as usual to enjoy at your leisure, all included in your usual admission ticket.

Katie Spaven, Marketing & Visitor Services Manager at Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, said the Plant Fair at Scampston was a wonderful day out for plant enthusiasts, whether you are a garden pro or just starting out there is something to be gained.

"We are thrilled to host this year's Plant Fair and provide a day full of learning, discovery, and most of all plants for our visitors.

"With a fantastic range of plants, expert advice, and the beauty of Scampston Hall, it’s an event not to be missed in the most stunning setting."

The Plant Fair takes place on Sunday, June 2,10 am to 4pm. Gardens open until 5pm.

For more information about the Plant Fair and other events at Scampston Hall and Gardens, please visit www.scampston.co.uk or contact info@scampston.co.uk