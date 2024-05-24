A MAN has come away with facial injuries after a fight in a pub beer garden in North Yorkshire.
The brawl happened in the beer garden of the Angel Hotel, Wetherspoons, in Whitby and involved a group of three people, one of whom was injured as a result.
A force spokesperson said: “The attack happened on Wednesday, May 15 at about 11.30pm and involved a woman and two men.
“One of these men sustained facial injuries.”
Police are looking for the identities of three people involved in the fight but also wish to hear from the other five members of their group, who were also in the garden at the time and will have witnessed the attack.
If you have any information that could help the investigation, please email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240090327 when passing on information.
