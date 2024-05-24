Steve’s work and political life are marked by his exceptional ability to bring people together. He has extensive experience in building networks and fostering community engagement.

Steve’s mission is to improve quality of life for everyone. His talent for creating robust networks came to the fore when he created the Ryedale Volunteer Network during the Covid pandemic, working with local businesses, community groups, residents and charities.

As a staunch advocate for local services, sustainable development, and local people, Steve has led the fight against the loss of primary schools and other critical services, helping local groups fight to protect the place where they live. His efforts have ensured that these issues remain at the centre of the agenda in North Yorkshire and the wider region.

Steve’s campaign is focused on building a better place to live and communities that value collaboration, fairness, and inclusivity. His dedication to this goal is reflected in his tireless work promoting initiatives that support local services, including bids to build better affordable and energy efficient housing and his support for a cleaner environment - aims that will enhance the wellbeing of everyone in Thirsk and Malton.

Steve said: "I am not just running for office; I am standing up as a local resident to try and get the best for every single individual in Thirsk and Malton.

“We are so lucky to live in an area that is stunning in so many ways and we should rightly protect it, but not at the cost of our environment, economy, and community. There is a different way we can do things, as I have seen in other parts of the country: we can make Thirsk and Malton a place for our kids to thrive, our families to grow and our parents to retire happily with the right plan and collaboration across the area."

“As a councillor, I am already committed to creating communities that can thrive and prosper and I am now asking for your support at the ballot box to step up to serve Thirsk and Malton at a national level.”

Barry Doyle, Chair of Thirsk and Malton Liberal Democrat’s, said: “Steve is a great local campaigner and would make an excellent MP as he would ensure that the voice of local people, businesses and voluntary organisations is heard loud and clear in Westminster.”

The other current registered candidates for Thirsk and Malton so far are Lisa Banes (Labour), Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative) Richard McLane (Green), Mark Robinson (Reform UK) and Nicholas Sanders (SDP).