Imogen Boddy, 24, known as Imo, from Malton, had to run 100km per day to scale Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Snowdon in Wales in one attempt.

She covered the 680km (422 mile) distance in six days, five hours and 43 minutes - setting an all-time female record for the ascent of the highest mountains in each country.

Her time significantly surpassed that of Ann Sayer, who completed the National Three Peaks in seven days in 1979.

The challenge, renowned for its gruelling physical demand, covers the three highest peaks in

Scotland, England, and Wales.

Chris Taylor, Imo's coach and logistics manager said her journey was not just a test of physical stamina but also of mental toughness and resilience.

" Imo trained for her latest challenge by running more than 90km a week for several months - even in deep snow on Ben Nevis.

"We are immensely proud of what Imo has accomplished. Her record-setting performance in the Three Peaks Challenge is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the spirit of adventure.

"This achievement is not just a personal victory for Imo but an inspiration to young athletes everywhere.

It was the exploits of race walker Ann Sayer, who died in 2020, which inspired Imo, a personal trainer, to attempt the record herself.

Imo said she was "absolutely exhausted"

"It's the hardest thing I've ever done, it was absolutely brutal.

"It was incredible. I had so much support. In so many towns and villages, people came out to support me."

She took brief naps in a support van driven by her parents and drank strawberries and cream frappuccinos to keep cool.

Imo added: "I had trust in my coach, it was a real team effort."

The ultra-runner became the youngest woman to run the length of the UK in 2022, completing the feat in 22 days.

She began testing herself while she was a pupil at Sedbergh School, where she created an endurance event that involved a 10km swim in Lake Windermere, a marathon run and a 40km cycle for fellow sixth-formers.

Imo’s remarkable achievement has not only rewritten the record books but has also raised

awareness and funds for Inspiring Girls International, a charity she is proud to work with in

the hope of raising more female profiles to inspire the next generation.