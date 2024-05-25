The team at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café is hosting the event to raise money for owner Karl Avison, who will participate in the Macmillan Charity Raceday at York Races on June 15.

The Mumbler Family Fun Day takes place at Cedarbarn on Thornton Road in Pickering from 10 am on Saturday, June 1. Activities include an inflatable Tractor Fun Run, a bouncy castle with blow-up slide and face painting. Whitby Falconers will be bringing birds of prey and reptiles and Barnaby the Friendly Herdwick and his young shepherds will make a guest appearance.

In addition, the Cedarbarn train, The James Cook, will be running on the miniature railway with guest miniature steam trains, and Pickering Guides will be running pre-loved book and nearly new toy stalls. Entry is free, but there is a charge for activities.

"We're incredibly grateful to Victory Lodge No. 4042 for sponsoring the event and are looking forward to a fun-filled day as the Race Day grows ever closer. We've got another £3,000 to raise to reach our fundraising target of £25,000, so it would be great if people could come along and support one of our last fundraisers," said Mr Avison.

The Mumbler Family Fun Day is one of a series of recent fundraising events that have included a Pop up Pilates that raised £620, a Fun Dog Show that raised £510 and Muck and Magic AD tours that raised £2700. The final two events will be a second Pop up Pilates session on 9th June and a Yorkshire Gin Festival sponsored by Hatfields Land Rover on 28th June. People can also donate directly to Karl's Just Giving Account: https://bit.ly/KarlAvisonROTL.

York Racecourse and Macmillan Cancer Support continue to work in partnership to present the biggest charity race day in the UK and raise vital funds for people living with cancer. Collectively, this year's team of amateur jockeys have raised over £137,000 to date.