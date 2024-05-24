The £3.23million project aims to make the 32 original flats of the 1970’s-built Glen Lodge more energy efficient, accessible and comfortable.

It follows a £4million scheme in 2018 which added 25 new flats and two new bungalows at the scheme in Sixth Avenue.

City of York Council says the extensive refurbishment of the original building will put the original living and communal spaces on a par with the new extension.

The refurbishment includes: complete rewiring and replumbing, a new low-energy heating system, better insulation including insulating balconies, fitting new double-glazed widows, completely replacing all kitchens and bathrooms with accessible fittings and giving three ground floor apartments better access to the scheme’s gardens by adding external doors, and adding patios - where space permits.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, Executive Member for Housing at City of York Council, said: “Providing older residents who most need it, affordable, energy efficient and accessible accommodation is a foundation of our ambition for the city.

“This £3.23 million investment will create a uniformly modern and comfortable independent living community where high quality care can be given 24/7 and residents can thrive.”

The work is due for completion in spring 2025 when residents will be able to move in.