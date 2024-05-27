DRIVERS are being warned that a level crossing in York is set to close while rail engineers carry out track maintenance work.

The level crossing at York Road, Haxby, will be closed from midnight - 5am on Sunday, June 2 for railway maintenance works.

Read next:

Road closed signs will be in place and an alternative route will be signposted for diverted vehicles via Haxby Road, York Road, The Village, Mill Lane, Wigginton Road and the ring road.