Sponsored by Hethertons solicitors, the community event not only celebrates local culture and music but also supports the Poppleton Football Club.

As longstanding supporters of the festival and sponsors of two barrels at this year’s event, Hethertons Solicitors says is committed to fostering community spirit and engagement.

Tom Henry, a Director at Hethertons, said: "We are thrilled to continue our support for the Poppleton Beer and Music Festival – an event that brings together the best of local talent, food, and music.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for us to give back to the community that has supported us over the years.

“We're particularly proud that the festival will benefit the Poppleton Football Club, reinforcing our commitment to local sports and community development."

The festival promises two days of exceptional local and regional beers, live music from up-and-coming artists, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of Poppleton.

Festival-goers can enjoy an array of activities suitable for all ages, making it a perfect outing for families and friends alike.

Tickets for the Poppleton Beer and Music Festival are now on sale and can be purchased through the Poppleton Centre website: Poppleton Beer and Music Festival Tickets