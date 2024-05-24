City of York Council says the works next to Holgate Road in York will mean the northeastern side of road is closed to traffic and pedestrians outside number 154 and close to the old Holgate Works Canteen Building from midnight on Friday, May 31 and ending at midnight on Saturday, November 1.

As The Press reported at the time, the roof of the Canteen Building of the former Carriage Works gave way on April 4 last year.

The building was built in 1888 and had architectural detailing including oriel windows at either end, but bulldozers moved in on Thursday, April 20 last year to remove the remains of the building.