North Yorkshire Police said 10 arrests were made by officers in a week of action during an operation called ‘Sceptre’, which focused on tackling knife crime.

Arrests included possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Read next:

Main road in York city centre re-opened for vehicles after crash

‘Future world cup winners' in action at York sporting festival

North Yorkshire care home worker's 24-hour bike ride for good causes

A spokesperson for the force said: “Ten knives have been taken out of the hands of suspected criminals and more were safely disposed of by members of the public, who took advantage of ‘surrender bins’ located in police stations to safely dispose of a further 35 unwanted blades.”

As part of a wider crackdown on knives, North Yorkshire Police also carried out visits to retailers to talk about the sale of knives and spoke at school assemblies to increase awareness of knife crime.

The force also collaborated with British Transport Police at an awareness event in Scarborough Railway Station on May 19.

Detective Superintendent Jon Sygrove, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "Our operational and engagement activity last week is just a snapshot of the hard work that goes on all year round, by the police and other organisations, to take knives off the streets, and stop them ending up in the wrong hands.”

North Yorkshire Police said if you are worried about someone carrying a knife, please tell a family member, a teacher or youth worker, a police officer, or report it to the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.