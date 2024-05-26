History Misbehaves: Tang Hall Stories is a series of eight episodes featuring stories of the people living in that area of the city, compiled from within the nationally significant collection curated by Explore York archives, which can be heard online on June 9.

The Press reported an audition call out in the neighbourhood from organisers at the end of last year.

The stories were co-created through workshops which took place at Tang Hall Library, involving detailed accounts, images and stories from an intergenerational production team of Tang Hall residents, writer Paul Birch and director Kate Valentine.

Kate said: "History Misbehaves brings Tang Hall to life over the centuries through the eyes of the people who lived and worked between the becks.

“As a director, it has been great to work with actors in the local community and writer Paul Birch, to build these characters from archive material and our imaginations.

“We are thrilled that audiences will be able to listen to the monologues online and enjoy recognising Tang Hall's rich heritage in the stories."

The series stretches across centuries in the tapestry of life in Tang Hall, ranging from Leoric’s brave boar hunt in the forest, the digging of plague pits, and also follows Lady Starkey’s attempts to clear poachers from her land - close to where Melrose Close and Hornby Court are today - just off Fourth Avenue.

Life in the new Tang Hall Estate is covered by works which include life in wartime blackouts and bomb shelters and going into town for a dance in the De Grey Rooms.

Paul said: “This was an extraordinary project that sought to celebrate our now, by understanding our past through stories, both imagined and real.

“The physical archive and the archive of people’s memories and family histories have been the richest of resources and it’s been such a pleasure to work with local community artists to shape and craft these monologues.”

“Kate’s incredible work in crafting rich audio landscapes and the performances from our ensemble have made words on the page become truly evocative and gateways to Tang Hall’s incredible past.”

Explore York Libraries and Archives said its commissioning of this work comes as part of its designation as a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO), designated by Arts Council England, recognising Explore's cultural contribution in creating and promoting artistic experiences, supporting artists, and engaging communities.

History Misbehaves : Tang Hall Stories will be aired to the public via Jorvik Radio on June 9 at 8pm.