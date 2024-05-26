Sand Hutton CE School with 57 pupils has been graded good by Ofsted.

The primary school was the subject of a short inspection just over a year ago and subsequently there was the decision to return, within 12-24 months of the report publication, to carry out a full graded inspection.

In their report inspectors said: 'This is a truly inclusive school where pupils flourish. The school provides effective support so that pupils achieve well. Pupils with special educational needs and or

disabilities (SEND) are provided with a truly person a lised education that meets their

needs.'

Beverley Pawson, head at Sand Hutton and Warthill Federated Schools, said the school is pleased with the outcome.

She said: "Small schools face challenges in the construction of a broad and balanced curriculum which are more easily overcome where there are single year group only classes.

"However, the report recognises the success school has had in achieving its ambitious, personalised and adaptive curriculum and how this is effective in mixed age classes and for all pupils including those with SEND; this extends from phonics through reading, writing and Mathematics and into the wider curriculum.

"We are pleased that the work we had invested in articulating the complexities of this already established and effective curriculum has made it easier for visitors to understand relatively quickly. While inspectors speak to staff, governors and representatives from the LA and Diocese, they draw their conclusions regarding the efficacy of the school, predominately from the answers children give to their wide range of questions and the observations they make throughout their visit, during and beyond formal teaching time.

"In verbal feedback over the two-day process, a huge amount of credit was given to the commitment of staff, the behaviour for learning exhibited by pupils and the overwhelming support from families which was expressed through the parent view process."

When it comes to where the school could improve, the report says: 'The curriculum is designed as a rolling programme of study. This is to ensure that pupils in mixed age classes do not repeat content. However, the checks of what pupils know and can remember sometimes do not consistently align with what they have been taught. This limits the school s ability to accurately identify gaps in pupils

knowledge of the taught curriculum.'