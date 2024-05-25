Jason Donovan is set to put his fishnets back on and reprise his role as Doctor Frank ‘n’ Furter in a touring production of Richard O’Brien’s iconic rock musical, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, that will be making its way to York - just in time for Halloween.

The iconic musical tells the story of Brad and Janet, two nerdy college students whose car breaks down outside the home of the infamous Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter, a ‘Sweet Transvestite’ who throws them into a ‘time warp’.

READ MORE:

Rocky Horror has gained a cult following of fans who dress up and dance in the aisles, with each show guaranteed to be an incredible night out.

The upcoming tour is the new West End production of the Rocky Horror Show and will include a two-week run at London’s Dominion Theatre from September 6 to September 20, 2024, before heading on the road to entertain crowds from across the country.

For the York date, Jason and the rest of the (yet to be revealed) cast will take to the stage in the Grand Opera House from October 21 to 26 – the perfect time of year for those wanting to get into the spooky spirit.

Jason said: "I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank 'n' Furter with a fantastic new cast and time warp with audiences throughout the UK.

“We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!"

Tickets are available for the York show here with other dates available through the tour website.