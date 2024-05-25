The sun shone down on the Piazza on a lovely spring day for the second Harrogate Celebration of Fashion, organised by Harrogate BID.

The latest figures from the data firm HUQ show that more than 60,000 people passed through the BID area on the day of the event, 7,000 more than last year’s first such event, and 23% up on a typical Saturday.

Feedback from residents and visitors suggested the event was another “fantastic success”, helping to promote both Harrogate’s independent and national businesses that make up the town’s attractive offer.

From floral races attire and stunning wedding dresses, to slick activewear and breezy summer selections, many outfits were on show as the models strutted their stuff on the catwalk.

The BID team said all organisers, models, make-up artists and hairdressers worked together to ensure the celebration ran super efficiently, offering their expertise to help with timings, stage presence and other elements on the day.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “We’d like to give a huge thank you to all BID members, models, volunteers, partners and colleagues for making the 2024 Celebration of Fashion the success that it was.

“One of the main reasons we deliver this event is to not only increase footfall and spend, but to evidence and showcase the wonderfully strong retail offer we present in Harrogate.

“This was proudly clear to see and we at Harrogate BID cannot wait to build on this event next year.”

Not only were three walks held over the course of the day, but two sensational showcases from Space Vintage, West Park Antiques and Rituals wowed the crowds as they sat in the sun.

Plans are already well underway for an even bigger and better Harrogate Celebration of Fashion in 2025, as the BID moves further into its second term in the town.