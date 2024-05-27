Juno James, who sings and plays the piano, along with Sam Stockhave, on drums, have been secretly raising funds as a heartfelt parting gift to their beloved primary school as they prepare to leave Year 6 to go to secondary school this summer.

The young buskers, who go to Scarcroft Primary School, wanted to raise funds to go towards the much-needed refurbishment of the school library, which will take place over the summer break, benefiting students for years to come.

They have spent their weekends busking in York city centre. Their impressive repertoire includes classics such as Let It Be by The Beatles, Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, House of the Rising Sun by The Animals, and Imagine by John Lennon.

Staff at the school say they were amazed, and incredibly grateful to receive the huge sum of over £1,330 from the pupils.

Scarcroft Primary School pupils Sam and Juno busking in Parliament Street (Image: Supplied)

Juno and Sam said: “It has been really fun doing the busking, with people singing and clapping along, and enjoying our music. We wanted to give back to Scarcroft Primary School because we’ve really enjoyed our time here. We’ve only been playing together for about a year now, but our confidence is really growing and we’re looking forward to performing in our end of year concerts with school.”

Jennifer Mitchell, head of school at Scarcroft, said: “We are so proud of Juno and Sam. They are incredibly talented musicians, and their generosity has blown us all away. We had no idea that they were raising money for school, and we are so grateful.

"The library is set to become the hub of our school when it reopens in September, and we will all benefit enormously from Juno and Sam’s kindness.”

The two children will be performing their rendition of Teardrop by Massive Attack at York Barbican at South Bank Multi Academy Trust’s Arts Fest on July 9, as well as playing at Scarcroft School’s Junior Talent Night at Millthorpe, a fellow trust school, on Thursday, July 4.

The school is still fundraising to improve and restock the school library and develop reading areas across the school through their Walk the World initiative.

Anyone still wishing to donate can do so via the school’s JustGiving page: Donations can be made online at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scarcroftwalkstheworld.

Scarcroft is part of the South Bank Multi Academy Trust alongside Millthorpe, York High, Carr Junior, Knavesmire Primary and Woodthorpe Primary.