Police are appealing for information about damage to a play park platform on Old Road in Kirkbymoorside between 10am on May 18 and 4pm on May 21.

A spokesperson said: "Please come forward with information

"Please email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240089700 when passing on information."