The event on Thursday June 27 follows the success of last year’s event, which raised £6,765 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The same worthy cause will benefit again this year, with registration open from 10am with participants invited to enjoy tea, coffee, and freshly prepared bacon rolls served from 10.30am.

The official opening ceremony begins at 11.30am, before a Shotgun Start at 12 noon.

After the round participants can enjoy a BBQ at Bunkers, with games and activities for participants and their guests. A charity auction will take place in the evening.

READ MORE:

Following a £4.5M investment in the course and facilities, the 2024 season is now in full swing with members enjoying the newly redesigned course, with challenging new layouts and extra water hazards.

Bunkers has also recently opened, featuring a sports bar, restaurant, golf shop, private function room and 11 additional bedrooms.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “Last year’s event was a huge success and we’re looking forward to another fantastic day of golf and fundraising for such an important charity. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies solely on donations so we’re hoping to raise several thousand pounds to help keep their ambulances in the air.”

For more information visit www.aldwarkmanorestate.co.uk