UPDATE: North Yorkshire Police has said Station Road is now re-open in both directions.

A crash has closed a main road in York.

North Yorkshire Police said emergency services are that the scene of a collision near the railway station in York.

The force said Station Road is closed at Blossom Street and Leeman Road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you’re travelling by road this morning, please avoid this area if possible and be aware of traffic disruption on the surrounding roads.”