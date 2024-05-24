UPDATE: North Yorkshire Police has said Station Road is now re-open in both directions.
A crash has closed a main road in York.
North Yorkshire Police said emergency services are that the scene of a collision near the railway station in York.
The force said Station Road is closed at Blossom Street and Leeman Road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: “If you’re travelling by road this morning, please avoid this area if possible and be aware of traffic disruption on the surrounding roads.”
