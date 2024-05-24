North Yorkshire Police say that on Wednesday night (May 22) officers were called to a crash in Castle Road at the junction with St Thomas Street in Scarborough.

A cyclist was struck by a black Jaguar car at about 8.40pm, which then failed to stop at the scene and drove away. The cyclist was helped by members of the public until Police and Ambulance arrived.

Enquiries subsequently revealed further details about the vehicle. A search for the vehicle was undertaken by officers from Scarborough’s Response Team One, Neighbourhood Policing Team Six and the Roads Policing Team.

The Jaguar was located and recovered a short time afterwards. The suspect was then found separately and arrested.

Traffic Constable Huw Walkey from North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Team said: "This was a serious collision, where the cyclist was injured. The driver has been arrested for causing serious injury by careless driving. Thankfully, the cyclist was wearing a helmet, which took a substantial impact."

The suspect has been interviewed and released under investigation, to allow further enquiries.

TC Walkey said: "The cyclist has a serious injury, but is recovering. The black Jaguar car came from St Thomas Street, if you were in the area, and saw it prior to the collision, please get in touch."

If you saw the crash, or were in the area around the time of the collision with dash or cycle cam, and we haven't already spoken to you, please contact TC Huw Walkey via 101 option 4, or by emailing Huw.Walkey@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 12140090204.