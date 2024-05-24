North Yorkshire Police say they are searching for a missing 15-year-old in the York area.

A police spokesperson said: “Alex Wood, who lives near the city centre, was last seen at home at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

“Alex has distinctive short red hair, was wearing combat trousers, a black hoodie with a white transfer, black Dr Marten-style boots and is known to frequent the areas around Millennium Bridge, Clifford’s Tower, York library and Scarcroft Park.

“If you see Alex, please call us on 101 immediately, select option 1 and quote reference 12240090743.”