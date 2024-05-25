Outreach EMR, set up 10 years ago by former Haxby GP Peter Smith, now operates in 23 different clinics in nine of the world’s poorest countries, helping more than 220,000 patients worldwide.

And it all began with a visit to the loo in a remote Ugandan village 12 years ago.

Peter had just retired from 30 years as a GP with the Haxby Group Practice.

Thinking he still had something to offer, he signed up to spend nine weeks, at his own expense, working in a small medical clinic in the village of Bumwalukani in eastern Uganda.

It was a desperately poor area. Illiteracy rates were at 90 per cent, infant mortality was 15 times higher than in the UK, and there was no running water, no proper roads, no internet.

A mother brings her baby to the clinic in Bumwalukani, Uganda. Infant mortality in Uganda is much higher than in the UK (Image: Outreach EMR)

“Many of the children were running about with no shoes – and a lot of the adults were, too,” Peter said.

The clinic where he was working was a brick-built affair put up by an NGO, and did at least have a generator for electricity and clean water to drink.

It also had a limited supply of some 20 basic medications – anti-malarials, antibiotics, rehydration pills for children suffering from diarrhoea.

But Peter was seeing 90 children every day – and he quickly realised that there was a problem. No-one was keeping any medical records.

It meant he was effectively treating children in the dark.

He didn’t know where the children had come from, what drugs they’d been treated with in the past, whether they were allergic to any medications – even how they’d contracted the conditions he was treating them for.

Retired York GP Dr Peter Smith, in red shirt, working with medical staff at a rural clinic in Bushika, Uganda (Image: Outreach EMR)

That came home most forcibly when he went to use the local latrine - without running water, there were no flushing toilets.

People in that part of Uganda recycled everything, he said – including whatever scraps of paper they had to hand.

Which is why, in the latrine, he saw a note he’d written about a patient’s HIV test. It had been recycled as loo paper.

“That was a real moment for me,” he said. “After 30 years as a GP, I know how important it is to have the medical history of your patients.”

He began to think about the best way of ensuring staff at the clinic kept medical records.

He knew the system had to be simple and easy to use. So when he finished his nine weeks in Bumwalukani and returned home to York, he got chatting to a friend who works in IT.

Patients waiting in the courtyard of a clinic in Bushika, Uganda (Image: Outreach EMR)

The friend wrote some simple software for laptop computers – software that, by the use of clever drop-down menus, could enable clinic staff with even fairly basic literacy to keep a record of their patients’ medical histories.

And so, 10 years ago, Outreach EMR was born.

It began in clinics in Uganda. And now, 10 years on, it is working in no fewer than 23 clinics in nine of the poorest countries in the world, including Haiti, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Zambia, India and Costa Rica.

And it is making a real impact, Peter says – not only by enabling local medical staff to treat their patients more effectively, but also by enabling them to track local outbreaks and work out what is causing them.

The dirt road to the medical clinic at Bumwalukani in eastern Uganda which Dr Peter Smith first visited 12 years ago (Image: Outreach EMR)

“It has saved lives. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

He still can’t quite believe how far Outreach EMR has come.

“I thought I was just going to Uganda for nine weeks,” Peter said. “But 12 years on, here we are.”

To find out more about Outreach EMR, visit www.outreachemr.org/