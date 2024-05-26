However, bosses said the site had recently been upgraded with new equipment, staff had food hygiene training and the site was ready for a reinspection.

Hai Zhong Lao Hot Pot and BBQ, which is part of the Regency restaurant group in George Hudson Street, York, has previously featured in The Press after introducing robots to bring plates to and from the kitchen.

Its menu includes two popular Chinese styles of cuisine – hot pot and BBQ, where customers cook the food at the table themselves.

READ MORE:

However, following an inspection by City of York Council officials on April 11 this year, the restaurant was handed a score of one for its food hygiene rating, meaning 'major improvement necessary'.

The restaurant did receive a score of ‘very good’ for its cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Hai Zhong Lao Hot Pot and BBQ restaurant in York (Image: Staff)

However, it was told that 'improvement was necessary' in hygienic food handling. Management of food safety was said to require ‘major improvement’.

A spokesperson for Regency told The Press: “We recognise that there is potential for improvement in our sanitation, but it should be worthy of a higher score.

“First, we are very disappointed with this rating as our restaurant has just completed a renovation and upgrade and most of the equipment is brand new. Also, the kitchen staff has the appropriate food hygiene training.

“Second, the rating criteria is subjective. As an Oriental restaurant, the preparation of Oriental dishes is different from other cuisines and cannot be generalised with a consistent standard.”

The restaurant added it had applied for a re-inspection, it had corrected issues raised in the inspector's report, and it was "fully ready" for a fresh visit.