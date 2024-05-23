North Yorkshire Police say the coroner's office is looking to trace the next of kin for Michael Golden who lived in York.

They haven't said where Mr Golden lived in the city, but say that he died at his home address on Thursday (May 22).

A police spokesman said: "The circumstances of his death are not suspicious.

"The coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone that might know him and know who his family are.

"He possibly has family in the Doncaster area.

"If you have any information please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk"