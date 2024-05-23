One of those injured in the brawl at Thirsk Racecourse was taken to hospital with a broken eye socket, say North Yorkshire Police.

The assault, which involved a large group, saw more than four people attacked.

A force spokesperson said: “It happened at around 6.45pm on Saturday, May 18 and a full investigation is under way.

“Three men, aged between 19 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) and released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

As part of their investigation, detectives are urging anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch; at the moment they are particularly interested in any video footage that may have captured the fight and can show what happened.

Please email Beth.Barrett@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help police with their enquiries.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harrogate CID, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240087484 when passing on information