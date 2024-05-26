Martin Wesley Forkes, 59, and his son, then 23, were arrested after York Knights’ heavy cup defeat by Wakefield Trinity on February 4.

Both clubs, police and the stadium’s management company launched investigations into events at the stadium after video of violence between away fans and a stadium steward started circulating on social media shortly after the match.

Antony Farrell, prosecuting, said both men assaulted the steward and were involved in an incident of fans goading each other.

Forkes’ solicitor Rob Fones said as a result of their arrest: “Wakefield Trinity has given him and his son a lifetime ban.”

The 59-year-old had himself been “seriously assaulted” after the game, said the defence solicitor.

Forkes, of Wakefield Road, Normanton near Wakefield, pleaded guilty to assault and a public order offence. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 statutory surcharge.

His son received a police caution and was not before the court. Both were at the LNER Community Stadium to support the away team.

Mr Fones said the incident had begun with some drink being thrown and Forkes was blamed, though he was not responsible.

Forkes had grabbed a steward and had fallen backwards over two rows of seats. His son had then punched the steward, said Mr Fones.

Mr Fones said the steward was not injured. Both Forkes and his son had been followed after they left the stadium.

“He was quite seriously assaulted,” he said.

York Knights lost the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup clash 4 - 40.