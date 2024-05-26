Harrogate was praised by The Times for its “floral excellence” thanks to its twice-yearly flower shows.

Past public displays at Harrogate Flower Shows have included “a giant stiletto bursting with flowers as well as a mega afternoon tea set with flowers blooming over a tiered stand”, and only time will tell to see what the creators have in store this year.

Commenting on its latest guide, The Times said: “Between May 21 and 25 horticulture’s great and good will descend on west London for the fragrant, rainbow-coloured ritual of the Chelsea Flower Show.

“But the capital is far from the only place to get a late-spring flower fix: these towns and villages are renowned for their floral creations and present a blooming marvellous weekend away.”

You can see all seven of the UK’s “loveliest” towns with floral displays here.

Why is Harrogate one of the 'loveliest' towns for floral displays?





The Times explained: “Apart from its Victorian looks and the scones at Bettys tearoom, North Yorkshire’s handsome spa town is known for its floral excellence.

“A twice-yearly flower show keeps the petal-curious coming (September 13-15; £23; flowershow.org.uk), while past public displays have included a giant stiletto bursting with flowers as well as a mega afternoon tea set with flowers blooming over a tiered stand.

“Make for the grade II listed Valley Gardens, where you’ll see dazzling dahlias, beds of scarlet and gold amid water features and striking Japanese gardens.

“Add on a day or two to visit the well-preserved ruins of Fountains Abbey and learn about the spa town’s heyday at the Royal Pump Room Museum.

“Base yourself at the Harrogate Inn, where you can sip cocktails at its pretty domed bar (B&B doubles from £77).”

Recommended reading:

On Google, Harrogate Flower Shows has a rating of 4.4/5 out of 399 reviews.

Someone who recently visited the spring 2024 flower show posted this review: “Lovely day out enjoying all the beautiful flowers and plants on display, Plenty of toilets so no queues and a good range of food and drink available.”

Another who attended the autumn flower show last year added: “My first visit, beautiful displays, with interesting stalls to buy plants and garden ornaments. Looking forward to the next flower show.”