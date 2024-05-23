Convicted paedophile Richard Huckle died at Full Sutton Prison at the hands of another prisoner, psychopath Paul Fitzgerald in 2019.

In the 10 days before the murder, prison officers had warnings that Fitzgerald was considering violence and found a note offering him money in payment for attacking a prisoner other than Huckle, the report said. But staff didn’t respond effectively to the warnings.

On October 13, 2019, Fitzgerald was alone with Huckle in Huckle’s cell for 78 minutes before prison staff removed him.

During that time, he killed the paedophile in a lengthy assault. Only one officer was on patrol in the wing and staff didn’t intervene until a prisoner alerted them to what was happening.

READ MORE: Richard Huckle and his crimes

The ombudsman recommended the prison governor should ensure that security intelligence reports indicating violence were analysed promptly and that the prison carried out recommended actions.

It also recommended that the governor should ensure that wing managers interview any prisoner whom intelligence indicated might be considering committing an act of violence and take appropriate action when indicated.

The ombudsman said the governor should ensure that officers undertake frequent patrols during association periods and are alert for signs of violence.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Full Sutton has made significant improvements since this serious incident including enhancing staff training and information sharing to better spot and tackle those who pose a risk to other prisoners.”

Richard Huckle

Huckle was serving 22 life sentences for a large number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years. Fitzgerald told his murder trial he wanted Huckle “to feel what his victims had felt”.

READ MORE: What Hull Crown Court heard about the murder and Paul Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald had been diagnosed with a personality disorder with psychopathic traits and had a history of mental instability and violence including hostage taking behind bars before he was moved to Full Sutton in November 2018.

He was serving an indefinite sentence for public protection and 10 days before the murder told an officer he had constant thoughts of murder, rape, cannibalism and torture.

Three days before the murder he told his offender manager he was planning violence. Both officers reported the remarks. There were also other incidents.

According to the ombudsman: “Each piece of intelligence was considered in isolation and there was no evidence that anyone considered whether, cumulatively, they might indicate a higher risk.

“At the same time, a wing manager did not interview Mr Fitzgerald in light of the intelligence, as should have happened. There was also no referral to the mental health team, despite one of the reports explicitly referring to Mr Fitzgerald’s 'poor mental health'."