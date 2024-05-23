A meeting of City of York Council’s Planning Committee B heard that the Vue Cinema had not been sufficiently consulted over the proposals concerning part of its car park, and council policy meant there was still a consultation period for them to respond to.

Members agreed to follow earlier officer recommendations to approve the scheme for 5 (tennis-like) Padel courts on part of the car park at Vue Cinema on Stirling Road at Clifton Moor.

London-based We are Padel wants to construct 5 padel courts with cabin office accommodation, shop and café, on a 1982m2 site. The number of parking spaces by the cinema would reduce from 274 to 181.

Members agreed to the scheme, subject to any comments from the cinema and other interested parties. Any such comments would then have to be raised with the committee and vice-chair, who could bring the application back to committee, otherwise officers would received delegated power to approve the scheme.

All the committee backed this move. Among them, Cllr Stephen Fenton said: “I think it’s a good application. It’s an emerging leisure activity. It seems a good use of what is a sad and empty bit of car park- a good development in a good place.”