Lisa Banes has started her campaign to become the next Member of Parliament for Thirsk and Malton.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a General Election on July 4.

The Labour candidate, who's hoping to unseat the Conservative Party's Kevin Hollinrake, hosted an event in Thirsk on May 23.

Ms Banes gave a speech to local people and Labour party members, in which she set out her "first steps" for the constituency.

Kevin Hollinrake currently holds the seat (Image: Newsquest)

In her speech, she spoke of aims to work with police and residents to tackle anti-social behaviour and return to neighbourhood policing, promote local high streets, back small businesses, and cut NHS waiting times with more appointments in the local area.

Ms Banes said: "I am proud to launch my campaign to be the next Labour MP for Thirsk and Malton. I know that our community deserves better than the past 14 years of Tory decline.

"Over the next few weeks, I will set out my plans to change Thirsk and Malton. We know that Labour can win in areas like ours, just this month we made history by electing a Labour mayor for North Yorkshire.

"Together we can win in Thirsk and Malton, and bring the much-needed change that we deserve."

The Thirsk and Malton constituency has been held by the Tories since 1885. Mr Hollinrake has held his seat since 2015 - winning three General Elections in a row.

Along with Ms Banes and Mr Hollinrake, the current registered candidates for Thirsk and Malton are: Richard McLane (Green), Mark Robinson (Reform UK), and Nicholas Sanders (SDP).

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, said: "This is a chance to change Thirsk and Malton with Labour.

"Over the course of the last four years, we have changed the Labour Party and returned it once more to the service of working people.

"All we ask now, humbly, is to do exactly the same for our country, and return Britain to the service of working people.

"A vote for Labour is a vote for economic and political stability, an end to Conservative chaos, and a long-term plan to rebuild Britain."