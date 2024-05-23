The card, launched in 2019 and accepted by 100 businesses in the town, will offer an extra 10% to any Gift Card purchased as a wedding present.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “It can sometimes be difficult when deciding on the perfect wedding gift for the new happy couple, but the Harrogate Gift Card provides great local choice from retail, leisure and food and drink organisations, while keeping the money locked into the local economy.

“Whether they’re residents in our town or just love to come and visit, it’s a brilliant idea. Especially as we at Harrogate BID are offering to add an extra 10% to the total amount!”

Whether its booking that dream first trip away as a married couple with a well-known travel agent, or purchasing that special something for a new spouse from a local jeweller, Harrogate BID says the gift card has you covered.

Elisha Jennings, Wedding and Events Co-ordinator at The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate, which accepts the Gift Card, added: “We are very excited to be a part of the Harrogate Gift Card campaign with the BID.

“We think it’s great that couples can choose from a wide range of ways to spend the card, all while keeping spend local within our town.”

To get involved with the Wedding Gift Card campaign, or to find out more information, contact the Harrogate BID team on info@harrogatebid.co.uk and a unique code will be provided to access the extra 10% offer. To buy a card, go to: harrogategiftcard.co.uk