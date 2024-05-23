Ongoing work on the M62 Ouse Bridge means the closures need to take place ahead of replacing bridge joints at the structure.

National Highways say they affect the M62 in both directions overnight between junctions 36 for Goole and 37 for Howden from tonight (May 23) until Thursday next week (May 30).

They say it will allow engineers to begin work in the central reservation and lane three on both the east and westbound carriageway. While this takes place, traffic will run in two narrow lanes, occupying the hard shoulder and part of lane one, in both directions.

This phase of the bridge repairs is expected to run until late July.

To carry out the switch safely, the following overnight full closures will be implemented on the M62 between junctions 36 and 37:

May 23 – westbound

May 28 - eastbound

May 30 - westbound

All closures are scheduled for between 8pm and 6am the following morning.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “During the overnight closures, we advise drivers to allow more time and follow the signed diversion routes – and not rely on their satnavs.”

After this phase is finished, Ouse Bridge will then be moved back into contraflow. This will see traffic moving onto the eastbound carriageway, with a single lane on the westbound for traffic joining from the junction 37 entry slip.

“We’re still on track to replace the joints on Ouse Bridge in late summer this year. We will then lift the permanent 24-hour traffic management and the current speed limits. We expect to continue to carry out other works such as drainage and the closing of central reserve crossovers for a further two months, but these will be delivered using overnight or low-impact traffic management measures.

“We are working to complete this work as soon as we can. This has been a very complex scheme and we’re extremely grateful to motorists and residents for their patience while this work has been carried out."

Further updates are shared on the Ouse Bridge web page: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/m62-ouse-bridge/