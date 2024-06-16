Adapted by Matthew Spangler from Khaled Hosseni’s novel and directed by Giles Croftl, The Kite Runner goes on UK tour direct from a season on Broadway.

It tells the story of Afghanistan on the verge of war and the life of two best friends before their world is ripped apart.

According to the creators: “It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, the skies are full of colour and the streets are full of the excitement of a kite flying tournament, but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

Bhavin Bhatt and Stuart Vincent in The Kite Runner (Image: Barry Rivett for Hotshot Photography)

“This haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents following one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.”

The cast contains veteran performers, with Stuart Vincent, Dean Rehman, Bhavin Bhatt, amongst others reprising past roles in the Kite Runner.

The Kite Runner opens in York on June 18 for seven performances, running until Saturday, June 22.

Tickets can be purchased now through the York Theatre Royal’s website